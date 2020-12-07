Advertisement

Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is suing 17 poultry producers, accusing them of banding together to fix prices and charge more.

The lawsuit includes the country’s Top 3 chicken suppliers – Tyson, Pilgrim’s Pride, and Sanderson Farms.

The fast-food chain says the companies communicated through phone calls and text messages to share confidential bidding and pricing information with one another.

This isn’t the first lawsuit against the poultry industry that alleges anti-competitive conduct.

Since 2008, multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have also filed civil suits.

This year, the Department of Justice indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested...
Health department says lab lost COVID tests
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) says after getting a three-day total of 41 pounds, Chris Malone...
Ironton man wins thousands in fishing competition
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire
School
School goes virtual due to COVID-19

Latest News

School desks
Gallia County Local Schools going remote
Some people are turning to fortune tellers to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
In times of trouble, some are turning to fortune tellers
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
LIVE: Pearl Harbor ceremony to honor those killed in 1941 attack
Shawnee will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for walking Monday through Friday. The complex will...
Shawnee Sports Complex closed for all sports activities