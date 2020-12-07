Coffee shop honors late CPD Officer Cassie Johnson

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you see some blue drinks at Coal River Coffee Company, the colorful beverages are there with a purpose.

Owners Michael and Rachel Ervin say the blue drinks are to honor fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, who died last week after a shooting suffered in the line of duty.

“We just felt like it was one simple way that we could be supportive of our community during this time,” Rachel Ervin said.

The pair made this decision after they heard about the shooting last Tuesday on Garrison Avenue -- the same incident would take Johnson’s life days later.

“We were, like man, we have to do something to commemorate Cassie Johnson’s life,” Michael Ervin said.

With the help of a St. Albans police officer, the pair came up with “Blue Line” drinks.

Any drink on their menu can be paired with blue foam or blue whipped cream and can be any flavor.

Owners say they have received a positive response from the community about the drinks, saying first responders are especially grateful.

They also say the drink promotion is bringing more attention to their pay it forward wall.

People can come in and purchase a drink for another person. Employees write a description on a coffee sleeve and hang it on the wall. When someone matches the description, they get a free drink.

“A lot of people have purchased beverages and put it up there for law enforcement and first responders,’ Ervin said.

As the Charleston community continues to grieve, the Ervins encourage people everywhere to spread love and pay it forward.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.