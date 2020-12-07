Advertisement

UPDATE| Deputies say man shot in “drive-by style shooting”

Deputies respond to a reported shooting
Deputies respond to a reported shooting(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 12/7/20 @ 3:47 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot in a drive-by style shooting.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at Maury Village Apartments just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say the victim was shot by multiple rounds.

He was flown to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, but investigators say a suspect possibly took off in a minivan.

The shooting is under investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

UPDATE 12/7/20 @ 3:32 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is responding to a shooting.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday near an apartment complex near Mt. Vernon Road.

Deputies say the suspect took off.

No other information has been released.

We’re working to learn more.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/7/20 @ 2:48 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says it’s responding to a reported shooting.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday near an apartment complex near Mt. Vernon Road.

No other information has been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested...
Health department says lab lost COVID tests
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) says after getting a three-day total of 41 pounds, Chris Malone...
Ironton man wins thousands in fishing competition
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire

Latest News

Surge of COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County
The school district says this is due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations...
Portsmouth City School District to switch to remote learning
Free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Virtual Jingle Bell Run with Arthritis Foundation
Virtual Jingle Bell Run hopes to break world record