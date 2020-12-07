UPDATE| Deputies say man shot in “drive-by style shooting”

UPDATE 12/7/20 @ 3:47 p.m.

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot in a drive-by style shooting.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at Maury Village Apartments just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say the victim was shot by multiple rounds.

He was flown to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, but investigators say a suspect possibly took off in a minivan.

The shooting is under investigation.

