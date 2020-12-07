Free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – This weekend the public has the opportunity to arm themselves against the flu and find out if they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.

Cabell County EMS, the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, WV Department of Health and Human Services and the Huntington Mall are teaming up to sponsor a free event offering drive-through COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines.

Testing is available for anyone with or without symptoms.

The event will be held Friday, December 12 on the South end of the Huntington Mall parking lot.

Testing and vaccines will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

