FRESH Salon holding donation drive in honor of Cassie Johnson

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - FRESH Salon in Charleston is holding a donation drive for the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Shelter in honor of Officer Cassie Johnson.

The salon is the place where Cassie’s sister works and in order to give back to the people she calls family, Ashley Edwards decided to do a donation drive.

The salon is accepting items on the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Shelter’s list of items to donate, and each donation will be matched.

Edwards said in the times she met Cassie Johnson, she remembered her laugh most.

“The few times that I met her she had this funny side to her she had this laugh that I hear is infectious she just had the best laugh ever and shew as straight forward and sometimes that would be funny,” said Edwards.

She said this is a small way to honor Cassie’s love for animals.

FRESH Salon is accepting items while they are open, hoping to fill their storage closet with donations of Dawn dish soap, Purina cat food, and Purina dog food.

Edwards said she hopes to do this donation drive each year to honor fallen Officer Johnson.

The salon will continue the drive through December 21st.

