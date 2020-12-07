Advertisement

FRESH Salon holding donation drive in honor of Cassie Johnson

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - FRESH Salon in Charleston is holding a donation drive for the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Shelter in honor of Officer Cassie Johnson.

The salon is the place where Cassie’s sister works and in order to give back to the people she calls family, Ashley Edwards decided to do a donation drive.

The salon is accepting items on the Kanawha- Charleston Humane Shelter’s list of items to donate, and each donation will be matched.

Edwards said in the times she met Cassie Johnson, she remembered her laugh most.

“The few times that I met her she had this funny side to her she had this laugh that I hear is infectious she just had the best laugh ever and shew as straight forward and sometimes that would be funny,” said Edwards.

She said this is a small way to honor Cassie’s love for animals.

FRESH Salon is accepting items while they are open, hoping to fill their storage closet with donations of Dawn dish soap, Purina cat food, and Purina dog food.

Edwards said she hopes to do this donation drive each year to honor fallen Officer Johnson.

The salon will continue the drive through December 21st.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
A man facing a murder charge after the shooting death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie...
UPDATE | Sheriff: Man suspected of killing Charleston Police officer bought drugs shortly before shooting
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
12 West Virginia counties are red in the latest map.
Seven WV counties in our region orange or red in latest WV education map
Police arrested Deontea Cortez Hale, 27, of Michigan.
One person charged following Cabell County shooting

Latest News

The department says Vargo died Saturday from medical issues.
Rio Grande Police K-9 passes away
MU WOMEN BEAT RADFORD
Several players, students and coaches rallied at the West Virginia Capitol Complex to protest...
Rally held at WV Capitol for winter sports
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Greenup County