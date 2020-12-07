Gallia County Local Schools going remote

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - All schools will be switching to remote learning.

According to Gallia County Local Schools, this will start December 8, 2020 and last until January 15, 2021.

The school district says all athletics will be on hold until further notice.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.