Gallia County Local Schools going remote

School desks
School desks(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - All schools will be switching to remote learning.

According to Gallia County Local Schools, this will start December 8, 2020 and last until January 15, 2021.

The school district says all athletics will be on hold until further notice.

No other information has been released.

