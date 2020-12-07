Advertisement

Georgia Tech embarrasses No. 20 Kentucky in Atlanta 79-62

The Wildcats turned the ball over 21 times in Sunday’s loss.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WKYT) - Kentucky turned the ball over 21 times and Georgia Tech embarrassed the Wildcats 79-62 Sunday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Wildcats are 1-3 for the first time 2000. This was also John Calipari’s first loss to a former assistant. He was 17-0 before Sunday’s loss to Josh Pastner and the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech shot 51.7% from the floor and got 21 points from Moses Wright.

Kentucky hit eight triples, but did not take care of the ball. Terrence Clarke scored 22 points for the Wildcats and B.J. Boston added 11 points.

The Wildcats host Notre Dame December 12 at noon on WKYT.

