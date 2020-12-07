Gov. Justice shares thoughts on in-person learning in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The nation’s top infectious disease experts have said schools are a safe place for students to be and that very little spread of COVID-19 is happening inside educational institutions.

During Monday’s press briefing with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, we asked him about the increase in school closures across the state, with about 27 of 55 counties utilizing virtual learning.

“I think that question is more tailored for the Dept. of Ed,” Justice said. “I think the Department of Ed and any of us, we would all not be telling you the truth, if we told you the virtual learning is a slam dunk, great, really working great. It’s not. It’s just not. In fact it’s working very much less than what we had hoped. Even though we have great people that are trying in every way and we did all kinds of stuff to make the points, so the kids could get their lesson plans easier. We put up a thousand plus things that made things easier and better. We’ve done a lot of stuff, to make it work and make it work better, The bottom line, the whole thing, is if these kids aren’t in school, if they aren’t in school they’re going to really suffer. They’re going to have a void, that’s all there is to it. Our teachers have done fantastic, our service personnel have done fantastic, the schools by the numbers that I read and everything are safe. You have some knee jerk reaction that goes on, and everything, but sometimes that knee jerk reaction is the right reaction too. That’s why we’ve left it to the counties to make their decisions, and hopefully we can keep as many counties of those kids in school as we possibly can.”

Previously, the governor has cited teacher’s unions as the cause for so many districts voluntarily opting to educate remotely.

“First of all we try as best we can to listen to all of the experts, the experts are inputting all kinds of stuff from the positivity rating to the infection rating into our map,” Justice said. “When those map colors come up red and orange we can’t go to school in-person. That’s what we’re doing, we’re listening to all of the educators, that’s for sure, but I want the kids in school.”

The West Virginia Department of Education provided us with this statement:

“The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has full confidence in the map and process used to determine in-person instruction in West Virginia schools. Schools are safer, in part, because of the color-coded map system and the protocols in place. The color-coded map is determined by state health officials and the COVID-19 Health Panel, given to the WVDE and published each Saturday. Updates are made to the map when counties turn red as determined by the DHHR working with local health departments. Any changes to the current system will be made in consultation with state partners and shared through normal communication channels with the public.”

