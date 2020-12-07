Advertisement

Governor Justice announces more COVID-19 vaccine details & new helpline for children

He discussed it during a press briefing on Monday.
He discussed it during a press briefing on Monday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced new details about the coronavirus vaccine.



Governor Justice says over 16,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected by the end of this week or the beginning of next week.

There are 60,000 vaccinations guaranteed in Phase 1.

The supply will continually increase every week going forward, Governor Justice says.

He also says the federal government has guaranteed a second shot if you get the first COVID-19 vaccine.

To read more about the vaccine, click here.

Governor Justice also announced a new hotline aspect for children in West Virginia. It’s called the Children’s Crisis Line. It’s part of Help4WV. This is a 24/7 call, chat and text line that provides immediate assistance for any West Virginian struggling with an addiction or health issue.

You can call the hotline at 1-844-435-7498. Click here for more information.

