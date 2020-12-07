Advertisement

IOGAWV, WVONGA vote to merge organizations

This industry employs thousands in West Virginia and is responsible for more than $4 billion in...
This industry employs thousands in West Virginia and is responsible for more than $4 billion in state severance and property tax revenue since 2008.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia and the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association are now one.

The combined organizations will be called the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia.

With the merger approved, a newly formed board will work over the next few months to craft a new brand, consolidate offices and identify its agenda for the upcoming 2021 legislative session.

IOGAWV Executive Director Charlie Burd will now become GO-WV’s executive director.

“The natural gas industry and our state are stronger today than they were yesterday,” IOGAWV Board President Ben Sullivan said. “With the merger of these two great associations, the industry is better positioned now to advocate for public policy that will help grow this vital industry. We also have a singularly focused voice when it comes to publicizing our industry’s positive economic and environmental impact on this state, region and nation.”

“As our individual member companies are doing with their businesses, GO-WV will create operational efficiencies and savings at a time where commodity prices are depressed,” Sullivan said.

“The merger also provides a unique opportunity for sharing best safety and environmental practices across industry sectors,” said WVONGA Board President Thomas Westfall.

This industry employs thousands in West Virginia and is responsible for more than $4 billion in state severance and property tax revenue since 2008.

