Kentucky drops from AP Top 25 after loss to GT

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) - Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their hotly anticipated game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff last week because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs program.

Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third after Luka Garza’s monster week powered the Hawkeyes to a pair of easy victories, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5.

Kentucky (1-3) fell out of the Top 25 after Sunday’s 79-62 loss to Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The Wildcats are 1-3 for the first time since 2000. They host Notre Dame Saturday at 12:00.

WVU remains at #11 after beating Georgetown Sunday afternoon.

