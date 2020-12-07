Advertisement

Ky. COVID-19 | 1,972 new cases, 10 more deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 1,972 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.

While the governor said it was a lot of cases for a Monday, he said the new case rate incidence rate was lower than the previous two Mondays.

The positivity rate Monday stood at 9.60%.

There have been 202,592 total positive cases since the pandemic started.

Beshear also gave an update about vaccines, saying the first shipment to Kentucky is expected the week of Dec. 13-19.

“We’re going to have to ask for patience,” he said. “There’s not enough to go around for everyone at the same time.”

The governor also asked for people’s cooperation this week, the last week of an executive order that has banned indoor dining at restaurants, among other measures.

“Please, give it all you got this week,” Beshear said. “Please, everyone do your part.”

