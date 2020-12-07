Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons

Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003...
Antoinette Briley, 41, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the 2003 deaths of her newborn twin sons.(Source: Cook County Sheriff via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A Michigan woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her newborn twin sons more than 17 years ago.

Police said Saturday that 41-year-old Antoinette Briley of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of her sons.

The boys’ bodies were discovered June 6, 2003, by a Waste Management employee who was emptying trash bins in Cook County. Police say the worker spotted the bodies in the front lift bucket.

Cook County detectives using DNA technology eventually identified Briley as the victims’ potential birth mother.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested...
Health department says lab lost COVID tests
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) says after getting a three-day total of 41 pounds, Chris Malone...
Ironton man wins thousands in fishing competition
A man facing a murder charge after the shooting death of Charleston Police Officer Cassie...
UPDATE | Sheriff: Man suspected of killing Charleston Police officer bought drugs shortly before shooting
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire

Latest News

Florida boy has run over 700 miles, each for an officer fallen in the line of duty. Cassie's...
12-year-old runs a mile honoring Officer Cassie Johnson
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Giuliani in hospital after positive COVID test
The salon will match all donations dropped off at their location.
FRESH Salon holding donation drive in honor of Cassie Johnson
The department says Vargo died Saturday from medical issues.
Rio Grande Police K-9 passes away