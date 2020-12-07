MU’s Kinsey earns CUSA Honor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball junior guard Taevion Kinsey was named Conference USA Player of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league office. This is his first C-USA Player of the Week award.

Kinsey helped lead the Herd to a road victory over the 2019-20 Horizon League regular season champion Wright State Raiders last week with a great performance. The junior guard tallied a career-high 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds along with making 9-of-14 from the field and making a career-high 13 free throws on 15 attempts in the 80-64 victory.

The Columbus, Ohio, native helped the Herd overcome a 13-point deficit in the victory. Kinsey is averaging 24 points and seven rebounds per game to start the season.

Marshall goes back on the road to take on the College of Charleston on Dec. 9. The game is slated for 7 p.m. on FloSports.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.