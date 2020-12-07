Ohio surpasses 7,000 COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The state of Ohio has surpassed a grim milestone, reaching over 7,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 63 new deaths reported within the last 24 hours.

They reported 9,273 new cases since Sunday.

There have been 336 new hospitalizations and 40 new ICU admissions.

Overall, there have been 484,297 cases, 7,022 deaths, 29,569 hospitalizations and 4,943 ICU admissions related to COVID-19.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says as of today, most students across the state are going to school remotely. He says only 29% of students are going to school fully in-person.

Schools: Most students today are going to school remotely. Only 29% of students are going to school fully in-person. pic.twitter.com/SmM95kcL4W — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 7, 2020

In August, the CDC changed their case definition, allowing antigen tests to be included in case counts without any additional verification. However, in Ohio, the Governor says we still manually verified those exposures and symptoms before counting those tests as positive.

The governor announced on Monday that starting on Tuesday, December 8, they will align with the CDC’s current case definition. They will begin reflecting those daily reported case counts moving forward.

There are currently 12,600 positive antigen tests in the pending queue. To address this, the governor says they will apply this updated case definition to those cases dating back to November 1st.

This means those backlogged antigen tests will be cleared and added to reported case counts. Governor DeWine says this will result in a one-day spike in reported coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Then they will be adjusted to their appropriate onset date.

According to Governor DeWine, these backlogged tests will not translate into new cases. They will be checked and duplicate records will be removed. They will also be added to the positivity calculation in the coming weeks. The governor will inform everyone when that change ill be made.

During Monday’s press conference, Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced a first-of-its kind service called the DataOhio portal. It will deliver unprecedented access through an innovative data-sharing platform. It will provide over 200 datasets and more than 100 interactive visualizations to inform data-driven decisions.

DataOhio is a single source for relevant datasets from state agencies and entities.

The Lt. Governor says this portal will make Ohio a better place to work, live and do business. Click here for more information.

