Portsmouth City School District to switch to remote learning

The school district says this is due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations...
The school district says this is due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the county.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth city School District says it will be switching to remote learning.

This will start on Thursday, December 10, 2020 and last through Friday, January 8, 2021.

The school district says this is due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the county.

According to school officials, Scioto County Career Technical Center students are still going to attend school as scheduled.

To see the full letter sent to the district, click here.

If you have questions, you can contact Portsmouth City Schools at 740-354-5663.

