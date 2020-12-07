Portsmouth City School District to switch to remote learning

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth city School District says it will be switching to remote learning.

This will start on Thursday, December 10, 2020 and last through Friday, January 8, 2021.

The school district says this is due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the county.

According to school officials, Scioto County Career Technical Center students are still going to attend school as scheduled.



If you have questions, you can contact Portsmouth City Schools at 740-354-5663.

