Shawnee Sports Complex closed for all sports activities

Shawnee will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for walking Monday through Friday. The complex will be closed on weekends.(Station)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kanawha County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Shawnee Sports Complex in Kanawha County will be not be permitting practices, games or any sports activities at this time.

The Kanawha County Commission says the decision was made in accordance with Governor Jim Justice’s order and will last until January 11, 2021 or until the Governor’s order is no longer in effect.

This applies to all sports, both school affiliated and travel. Commissioners say all fields are closed for use.

Shawnee will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for walking Monday through Friday. The complex will be closed on weekends.

“Shawnee Sports Complex has been able to partner seamlessly with the Kanawha County Health Department and the Kanawha County Commission to provide eight testing days for our residents. We also expect to use the Complex to set up Covid-19 vaccination distribution as soon as the vaccine is available,” stated Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President.

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “While we currently will not have sports activities at Shawnee, we are very proud to be able to provide a great location for Covid-19 testing for our county. So far, we have tested thousands of our residents at Shawnee and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The health and safety of everyone is our top priority.”

