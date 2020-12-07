Silver Alert issued for missing man from Boone County

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued Monday for a man who is missing from Boone County.

Madison Police say Jimmy Caudill, 69, of Madison, spoke with his family Monday morning and said he was in Burnsville (Braxton County) and on his way back home.

However, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Emergency officials say he is in a white 2015 Nissan Frontier. The license plate number on the truck is WEFISH2.

Officials say Caudill has dementia.

If you have any information or see Caudill, you should call 911.

