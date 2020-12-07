Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing man from Boone County

Madison Police say Jimmy Caudill, 69, of Madison, spoke with his family Monday morning and said...
Madison Police say Jimmy Caudill, 69, of Madison, spoke with his family Monday morning and said he was in Burnsville (Braxton County) and on his way back home.(Madison Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued Monday for a man who is missing from Boone County.

Madison Police say Jimmy Caudill, 69, of Madison, spoke with his family Monday morning and said he was in Burnsville (Braxton County) and on his way back home.

However, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Emergency officials say he is in a white 2015 Nissan Frontier. The license plate number on the truck is WEFISH2.

Officials say Caudill has dementia.

If you have any information or see Caudill, you should call 911.

Madison Police say Jimmy Caudill, 69, of Madison, spoke with his family Monday morning and said...
Madison Police say Jimmy Caudill, 69, of Madison, spoke with his family Monday morning and said he was in Burnsville (Braxton County) and on his way back home.(Madison Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 1.5 million full- and part-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in the...
Walmart employees receiving bonuses
Officials say anyone who tested at St. Luke’s Church on Dec. 2 will need to get retested...
Health department says lab lost COVID tests
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) says after getting a three-day total of 41 pounds, Chris Malone...
Ironton man wins thousands in fishing competition
Crews responded Sunday morning around 7:12a.m.
Crews respond to early morning fire

Latest News

Surge of COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County
The school district says this is due to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations...
Portsmouth City School District to switch to remote learning
Free COVID-19 testing and flu vaccines
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Virtual Jingle Bell Run with Arthritis Foundation
Virtual Jingle Bell Run hopes to break world record