Surge of COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - In the span of three days, the COVID-19 case count increased by more than 50 in Meigs County, the health department reported Monday.

From December 5 to December 7, 52 additional cases were reported along with one probable case.

The new cases bring the total of active cases in Meigs County to 180.

There have been 617 total cases of COVID-19 in the county since April.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, 39 additional people have recovered from COVID-19 symptoms. The total number of recoveries in the county is now 426.

With the drastic increase of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, the Meigs County Health Department urges the community to continue avoiding mass gatherings this holiday season. Please continue social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing your hands to minimize the spread of the virus.

