Three COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia; multiple counties in the red

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people have died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 7, 2020, there have been 1,226,697 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 56,128 total cases and 841 deaths.

The deaths include a 91-year old female from Roane County, an 89-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 87-year old female from Kanawha County.

As of December 6, several counties are red, including Mason, Wayne, Boone and Mingo Counties. Click here to see what color your county is on the DHHR County Alert System Map.

There are 19,691 active cases.

35,596 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (520), Berkeley (3,932), Boone (728), Braxton (154), Brooke (826), Cabell (3,414), Calhoun (91), Clay (158), Doddridge (140), Fayette (1,268), Gilmer (221), Grant (500), Greenbrier (681), Hampshire (460), Hancock (996), Hardy (399), Harrison (1,726), Jackson (789), Jefferson (1,612), Kanawha (6,367), Lewis (283), Lincoln (483), Logan (1,152), Marion (1,083), Marshall (1,531), Mason (666), McDowell (691), Mercer (1,542), Mineral (1,629), Mingo (1,053), Monongalia (3,691), Monroe (427), Morgan (372), Nicholas (430), Ohio (1,822), Pendleton (137), Pleasants (129), Pocahontas (273), Preston (845), Putnam (2,280), Raleigh (1,805), Randolph (798), Ritchie (213), Roane (223), Summers (301), Taylor (438), Tucker (196), Tyler (182), Upshur (573), Wayne (1,198), Webster (88), Wetzel (476), Wirt (139), Wood (3,124), Wyoming (873).

