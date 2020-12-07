Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey fighting COVID-19

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday he has COVID-19.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday he has COVID-19.

“Fellow West Virginians, last week I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia,” Morrisey said in a statement. “I am currently quarantining at home, where I am receiving breathing and medical treatments.”

The attorney general went on to say, “I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home. Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised.   

“Keep the faith West Virginia. As your attorney general, I’m excited to continue fighting to protect our jobs, to keep our people safe and to uphold our constitutional rights. I hope to be back in the office in the very near future.”

