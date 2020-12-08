2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Boyd County
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Operation Center made that announcement Tuesday, adding that there are 18 new cases.
The latest deaths involved a 68-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman, bringing the countywide death toll to 33.
The latest cases range from a 17-year-old boy to an 84-year-old woman.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,418 total cases in the county.
