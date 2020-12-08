29 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 29 people have died within the last 24 hours in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 8, 2020, there have been 1,236,850 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 57,060 total cases and 870 deaths.

The deaths include an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 77-year old male from Mason County, a 59-year old female from Marshall County, a 62-year old male from Lincoln County, a 90-year old female from Boone County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Randolph County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 90-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 97-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 96-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Jefferson County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 70-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 53-year old female from Grant County, an 80-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old female from Hancock County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Wood County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, and a 65-year old male from Cabell County.

There are 19,677 active cases.

36,513 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (536), Berkeley (4,009), Boone (736), Braxton (153), Brooke (845), Cabell (3,470), Calhoun (92), Clay (161), Doddridge (147), Fayette (1,272), Gilmer (225), Grant (507), Greenbrier (707), Hampshire (476), Hancock (1,035), Hardy (420), Harrison (1,747), Jackson (798), Jefferson (1,638), Kanawha (6,478), Lewis (290), Lincoln (490), Logan (1,160), Marion (1,104), Marshall (1,538), Mason (685), McDowell (693), Mercer (1,581), Mineral (1,645), Mingo (1,062), Monongalia (3,738), Monroe (432), Morgan (373), Nicholas (442), Ohio (1,850), Pendleton (139), Pleasants (136), Pocahontas (277), Preston (871), Putnam (2,310), Raleigh (1,832), Randolph (808), Ritchie (215), Roane (223), Summers (302), Taylor (443), Tucker (204), Tyler (188), Upshur (579), Wayne (1,220), Webster (89), Wetzel (481), Wirt (141), Wood (3,191), Wyoming (876).

