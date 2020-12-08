Ashland woman recalls life-changing encounter with fallen Charleston officer

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - In the days since Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty, tributes and memorials have poured in from friends, family, and her community. However, a woman from Ashland is also remembering Officer Johnson for the life-changing moment she had with the officer months before her death.

Breanna Ison says she was driving home to Ashland from North Carolina after a break up. She was having car troubles and was driving slowly on the interstate when she says Officer Johnson pulled her over.

“She approached the car and asked me, ‘Why are you going so slow? What’s the problem?’ and I told her about my car, but I didn’t stop there. I was just so overwhelmed with emotions that I poured my heart out to her.”

Ison says she was surprised that instead of going back to the matter at hand, Officer Johnson listened, and offered words of encouragement.

“She just listened to me,” said Ison. “She cared. She told me that she had been through a similar situation, and that everything was going to be okay. I just needed to be myself, and do something that made me happy, and that I was a strong woman.”

Ison says the two never exchanged names, but as soon as she saw Officer Johnson’s picture, she recognized her as the officer that changed her life.

“When I saw her, my heart was broken, because just four months ago, she was there for me.”

Ison is hopeful her story will help bring comfort to Officer Johnson’s family, and that they know the impact she left behind for her.

“That night she was an angel with a badge, and now she is an angel with wings.”

