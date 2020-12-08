Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died, according to his Twitter account.

“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET,” his wife tweeted. “An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.”

The life of Yeager, who was in his late 90s and from Lincoln County, was featured in the hit movie “The Right Stuff” in 1983. Yeager was the first pilot to break the sound barrier, flying faster than the speed of sound.

