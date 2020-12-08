Chilled December day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late Monday night, a brisk north breeze had delivered a sub-freezing but tolerable brand of early winter cold. With temperatures due to dip into the mid-20s by the morning school bell, even a light breeze was destined to supply kids with a not so comfy wind chill.

Meanwhile evening snow flurries and even a few squalls have peppered their way through Central West Virginia. Areas along both I-77 and I-79 coming out of Cambridge and Marietta, Ohio, as well as Clarksburg and Sutton West Virginia, were destined to awaken to a covering of white by dawn. Most areas will be only a dusting, but a few “lucky” communities looked to use a broom to sweep away as much as an inch of powder. All the while most of Ohio and Kentucky have merely watched a few ambiance flurries pass with a Christmas season feel.

Tuesday will dawn with some sun points west, but clouds and flurries off to the east. In time the air will dry enough for clouds to break and the later into the day we go, the brighter the skies will trend. It will be the type of day you will want to walk with the sun in your face and the wind to your back, otherwise the downtown chill will be uncomfortable.

Starting Wednesday through Friday, including for the Herd’s Friday night Conference USA game, the weather will trend milder while remaining dry. Highs in the 50s will be replaced by 40s for Friday night football.

Sunshine late week will give way to clouds on Saturday with rain showers arriving either Saturday night or Sunday morning. Rain will fall, not snow though. By Sunday night into Monday, a new chill will deliver our next chance of snow.

