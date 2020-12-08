COVID tests lost in Nicholas County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - William Woods said he was exposed to two people with COVID-19 on Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Woods got tested for the virus at St. Luke’s Church.
“Got tested last Wednesday at the Methodist church in Craigsville,” Woods said.
While he expected to get results Monday, he discovered his test had been lost Sunday. The Nicholas County Health Department posted on social media that the lab they use had lost all COVID tests for Dec. 2.
By social media, the Nicholas County Health Department on Sunday notified those that who got tested Dec. 2.
“So, I have some bad news. The lab we have been using for all of our testing has proven to be somewhat careless. I feel so very bad but I have to tell you .... all those that tested at St Luke’s Church on Wednesday December 2nd needs to be retested. The lab has lost every single test that was done that day. Health Command and the health department are looking for a more reliable lab to do all the testing,” the health department said in a post.
Woods said he found out about the post and went to get retested at the free COVID testing site at West Virginia Nazerene Camp in Summersville.
The West Virginia DHHR reported Appalachian Laboratory lost 26 tests from the Nicholas County testing site.
Appalachian Labs-App Rx released a statement saying they take full responsibility for the lost tests.
They said this is the first time they’ have have lost any samples. But since these samples were lost, new procedures have been put into place to make sure no samples are lost again.
James Hamilton, who got tested Monday in Nicholas County, said he hopes this is a learning experience.
“It makes me feel like they will pay a little more attention now then they have in the past,” Hamilton said.
Patrick Bowles also got tested because he had been exposed.
Although Woods says he knows losing the results was a mistake, he said he’ll continue to quarantine until those results come in.
“It’s nothing devastating. I have contact with telephone and computer and Facebook,” he said.
