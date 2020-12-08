COVID tests lost in Nicholas County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - William Woods said he was exposed to two people with COVID-19 on Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, Woods got tested for the virus at St. Luke’s Church.

“Got tested last Wednesday at the Methodist church in Craigsville,” Woods said.

While he expected to get results Monday, he discovered his test had been lost Sunday. The Nicholas County Health Department posted on social media that the lab they use had lost all COVID tests for Dec. 2.

By social media, the Nicholas County Health Department on Sunday notified those that who got tested Dec. 2.

“So, I have some bad news. The lab we have been using for all of our testing has proven to be somewhat careless. I feel so very bad but I have to tell you .... all those that tested at St Luke’s Church on Wednesday December 2nd needs to be retested. The lab has lost every single test that was done that day. Health Command and the health department are looking for a more reliable lab to do all the testing,” the health department said in a post.

Woods said he found out about the post and went to get retested at the free COVID testing site at West Virginia Nazerene Camp in Summersville.

Their magnitude is at a high level because of the seriousness of it, but there is people that depended on going back to work for these results and I stayed isolated from my family because of these results.

The West Virginia DHHR reported Appalachian Laboratory lost 26 tests from the Nicholas County testing site.

Appalachian Labs-App Rx released a statement saying they take full responsibility for the lost tests.

I has been an honor and privilege to help the State of West Virginia during this difficult time. We greatly regret the 26 lost samples from Nicholas County last week and take full responsibility for the situation. We have worked hard during this pandemic to process over 22,000 plus samples for the State and turn around results for the citizens of the State as quickly as possible.

They said this is the first time they’ have have lost any samples. But since these samples were lost, new procedures have been put into place to make sure no samples are lost again.

The couriers will now verify the number of samples picked up at each location and document it on a log. The samples will also be verified and logged if they are handed off to another courier before making it to the facility for processing. It is our expectation and hope that this will prevent a similar issue in the future.

James Hamilton, who got tested Monday in Nicholas County, said he hopes this is a learning experience.

“It makes me feel like they will pay a little more attention now then they have in the past,” Hamilton said.

Patrick Bowles also got tested because he had been exposed.

It would devastate me if I did not get a result anytime soon because I would not be able to go back to work without it.

Although Woods says he knows losing the results was a mistake, he said he’ll continue to quarantine until those results come in.

“It’s nothing devastating. I have contact with telephone and computer and Facebook,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.