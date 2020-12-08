Fire reported at car wash

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a car wash in Dunbar, according to 911 dispatchers.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, large plumes of smoke could be spotted coming from the business located at 1223 Charles Avenue.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com no injuries have been reported and that crews have the remaining flames under control.

