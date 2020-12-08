Advertisement

Fire reported at car wash

Smoke seen Tuesday evening coming from a car wash business in Dunbar, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a car wash in Dunbar, according to 911 dispatchers.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, large plumes of smoke could be spotted coming from the business located at 1223 Charles Avenue.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com no injuries have been reported and that crews have the remaining flames under control.

