Teams will not take the field in Big Ten rivalry game due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The cancellation ends a 103-year streak
Michigan has cancelled their game against Ohio State(WILX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WSAZ) -- A surge in positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine has cancelled a major Big Ten rivalry football game.

The University of Michigan’s Athletic Department announced Tuesday that Saturday’s scheduled game at Ohio State will not take place.

The cancellation ends a 103-year streak of the Wolverines and Buckeyes playing in the rivalry game. The teams have played each other every year since 1917.

Officials say the decision was made after conversations with medical experts, health department officials and university administration.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

Michigan will continue daily testing with hopes of getting back on the practice field when cleared by medical professionals. The Big Ten will hold its Champions Week of games on Dec. 18-19.

