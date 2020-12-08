Ky. COVID-19 | 3,114 new cases, 20 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 3,114 new COVID-19 cases.

The governor also reported 20 more deaths.

Despite the case increases being concerning, Beshear said “growth in cases appears to be slowing.”

Boyd County is among counties with the most increases.

Since the pandemic started, Kentucky has had 205,668 total positive cases.

Tuesday’s positivity rate was a little more than 9.5 percent.

