Ky. COVID-19 | 3,114 new cases, 20 additional deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced 3,114 new COVID-19 cases.

The governor also reported 20 more deaths.

Despite the case increases being concerning, Beshear said “growth in cases appears to be slowing.”

Boyd County is among counties with the most increases.

Since the pandemic started, Kentucky has had 205,668 total positive cases.

Tuesday’s positivity rate was a little more than 9.5 percent.

