Law enforcement officers across the country attend Officer Cassie Johnson’s funeral

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of officers came out to honor Officer Cassie Johnson at her funeral Tuesday.

Some law enforcement traveled across the country to pay their respects.

“Even out here in West Virginia, like you said, it’s our sister in blue, we’re going to support her and her family,” said Atlantic City Police Officer Matt Rogers, member of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association.

The New Jersey State P.B.A. went above and beyond to show support. They arrived at 5:30 a.m. in the frigid cold, setting up tables with free food and drinks.

Members of the New Jersey State P.B.A. attend fallen officers’ funerals not only to pay their respects, but lift up communities.

“We’re just trying to give a little something back,” said Officer Rogers. “Help ease their pain and just do whatever we can. We may be in New Jersey but we all wear the same badge.”

It’s a small gesture. However, while officers share a cup of hot chocolate and a few police stories, the underlying message is clear.

“People from all over the country are with them,” said New Jersey State P.B.A. Special Projects Coordinator John Hulse. “The distance doesn’t matter. The bond between the officers is very strong.”

Members from the New Jersey State P.B.A. headed back to New Jersey after the procession.

