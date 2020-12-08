Man pays tribute to fallen Charleston officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People traveled from West Virginia and beyond Tuesday to pay their respects to fallen Officer Cassie Johnson who was shot in the line of duty a week ago.

Metro 911 communications holds a moment of silence for Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson.

Many had never even met Johnson. That included Joseph Harding from Nitro, West Virginia who got emotional speaking about Officer Johnson who he says paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Harding stood outside of the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston where friends and family of Johnson were inside saying one last goodbye.

Harding stood with a “Thin Blue Line” American Flag that pays tribute to police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.

“I would say that it was not a life wasted. It was a life given in service and it won’t be forgotten and people do appreciate the sacrifices that are made for us,” Harding said. “We just want them to know that we love them we care about them we’re praying for them and we want to be an encouragement to them.”

“I wouldn’t want to live in a world without police officers. I wouldn’t want to live in a world where there was no one to stand between myself and the dangers in this world.”

Harding tells WSAZ.com he worked as a mail carrier for 20 years so Tuesday’s chilly temperatures couldn’t keep him from honoring Officer Johnson.

