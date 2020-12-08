Marshall University to hold virtual commencement ceremonies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University will be having virtual commencement ceremonies to recognize graduates from Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Winter 2020.

There will be two separate ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and one at noon on Saturday, December 12.

MU says the events will be livestreamed here.

The ceremony set for 9 a.m. will celebrate Spring 2020 graduates. It will include awarding an honorary degree to Robert “Bob” Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. The keynote speaker will be Jennifer Leslie Wells, who is the senior regional organizer for Community Change and Community Change Action, a national organization that strengthens social change. She is also an MU alumna.

The commencement at noon will recognize Summer 2020 and Winter 2020 graduates. The guest speaker will be Professor Dan Hollis, the recipient of the university’s Dr. Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award. A posthumous honorary degree will be awarded in honor of jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. and accepted by this son, Ellis Marsalis III, by video.

If you are a graduate and have questions about the ceremony or final paperwork, you can contact the Marshall University Office of the Registrar by phone at 304-696-6410 or click here for information.

