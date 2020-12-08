Advertisement

Marshall University to hold virtual commencement ceremonies

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(Marshall University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University will be having virtual commencement ceremonies to recognize graduates from Spring 2020, Summer 2020 and Winter 2020.

There will be two separate ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and one at noon on Saturday, December 12.

MU says the events will be livestreamed here.

The ceremony set for 9 a.m. will celebrate Spring 2020 graduates. It will include awarding an honorary degree to Robert “Bob” Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. The keynote speaker will be Jennifer Leslie Wells, who is the senior regional organizer for Community Change and Community Change Action, a national organization that strengthens social change. She is also an MU alumna.

The commencement at noon will recognize Summer 2020 and Winter 2020 graduates. The guest speaker will be Professor Dan Hollis, the recipient of the university’s Dr. Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award. A posthumous honorary degree will be awarded in honor of jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. and accepted by this son, Ellis Marsalis III, by video.

If you are a graduate and have questions about the ceremony or final paperwork, you can contact the Marshall University Office of the Registrar by phone at 304-696-6410 or click here for information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to a reported shooting
UPDATE| Man dead after drive-by style shooting
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
UPDATE | Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson; will be open to public

Latest News

Man honors fallen Charleston police officer
Man honors officer with thin blue line flag
Michigan has cancelled their game against Ohio State
Teams will not take the field in Big Ten rivalry game due to spike in COVID-19 cases
Portsmouth Police Department posted pictures in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Portsmouth police ask for help with hunting incident
Coronavirus in West Virginia
29 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia