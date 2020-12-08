Advertisement

Ohio-State Michigan game cancelled

Michigan has canceled their game against Ohio State
Michigan has canceled their game against Ohio State(WILX)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Michigan and Ohio State have met 115 times on the football field in their storied rivalry but it won’t happen in 2020.

Because of increased cases of Covid-19 over the last week, Michigan announced the game will not be played due to player safety.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

The cancellation means Ohio State is stuck at five overall games, which is under the requirement for the number of games to play in the league championship game.

It’s the first time the game won’t be played since 1918.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to a reported shooting
UPDATE| Man dead after drive-by style shooting
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
UPDATE | Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson; will be open to public

Latest News

Ohio University
Ohio University football game cancelled due to COVID-19
Georgia Tech beats Kentucky 79-62.
Kentucky drops from AP Top 25 after loss to GT
MU's Taevion Kinsey honored by CUSA Monday
MU’s Kinsey earns CUSA Honor
WVU GTOWN
WVU beats Georgetown