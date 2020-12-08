Ohio-State Michigan game cancelled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Michigan and Ohio State have met 115 times on the football field in their storied rivalry but it won’t happen in 2020.

Because of increased cases of Covid-19 over the last week, Michigan announced the game will not be played due to player safety.

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

The cancellation means Ohio State is stuck at five overall games, which is under the requirement for the number of games to play in the league championship game.

It’s the first time the game won’t be played since 1918.

