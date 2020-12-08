Advertisement

Ohio University football game cancelled due to COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio University has announced its football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at Kent State, has been cancelled.

According to the university, this is due to roster issues with the Kent State football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.

The game has been declared a no contest, according to MAC Sports.

