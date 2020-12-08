Ohio University football game cancelled due to COVID-19

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio University has announced its football game scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at Kent State, has been cancelled.

According to the university, this is due to roster issues with the Kent State football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.

The game has been declared a no contest, according to MAC Sports.

