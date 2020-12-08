Advertisement

Over 100 new cases in Scioto County as backlog clears

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - There are 111 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this surge is a result of the clearing of a backlog of positive antigen tests.

There have been 2,792 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Four additional individuals have been hospitalized. The ODH says 210 people in the county have been hospitalized during the coronavirus pandemic.

49 more people have recovered, making the total number of recoveries 1,815 since the pandemic began.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

