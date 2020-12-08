Advertisement

Portsmouth police ask for help with hunting incident

Portsmouth Police Department posted pictures in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Portsmouth Police Department posted pictures in Greenlawn Cemetery.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth Police are asking for help with a hunting incident.

The police department posted pictures taken in Greenlawn Cemetery on Monday.

Officers say someone is using a crossbow to shoot deer in the cemetery. Police say it is illegal to discharge a crossbow in city limits. It’s also illegal to hunt in city limits.

If you have any information who did this, you’re asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department.

