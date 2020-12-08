Portsmouth police ask for help with hunting incident

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth Police are asking for help with a hunting incident.

The police department posted pictures taken in Greenlawn Cemetery on Monday.

Officers say someone is using a crossbow to shoot deer in the cemetery. Police say it is illegal to discharge a crossbow in city limits. It’s also illegal to hunt in city limits.

If you have any information who did this, you’re asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department.

