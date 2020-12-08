Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police say a man was badly injured in Portsmouth when he was hit by an SUV while walking across a street.

When Tyler Bradford heard there’d been a hit-and-run Saturday night at the intersection outside his tire business, he imagined there was a good chance it was caught on their security cameras.

“When I first saw it happened, I just couldn’t believe he got hit and was still alive,” Bradford said.

Video shows after 5:30 p.m., a man was trying to walk across U.S. 52 at the Chillicothe Street intersection. He was hit by an SUV, and the driver kept going.

“Seeing the person take off afterwards, it was pretty crazy,” Bradford said. “I can’t believe someone would just take off and not stop and check on them or try to help them.”

Portsmouth police made a post on their Facebook page, asking the driver of the SUV to do the right thing and come forward and give a statement.

Police wrote, “We know that you know you hit someone, because you reacted twice by hitting your brakes and then continued westbound on 52 toward West Portsmouth.”

Police say the pedestrian was at fault for crossing against the light, but that’s no excuse for the driver to leave the scene.

Security video does show other drivers afterward pulling over and making sure nobody else hit the victim while he was lying on the road.

Police have not given an update on the victim’s condition.

