Spike in COVID-19 numbers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Health is reporting a spike in cases after the the Bureau of Infectious Disease cleared a backlog of pending files.

These cases dated back to November 1 and were cleared as of December 8.

The ODH says this has brought a one-day spike in coronavirus cases, with Tuesday’s case total listed as 25,721. This includes about 13,000 cases that were part of the report backlog.

“After understanding more about antigen tests, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), changed their case definition in August allowing antigen tests to be included in case counts without additional verification,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “ODH is now aligned with CDC’s current definition and we will begin reflecting those tests immediately in our daily reported case counts moving forward.”

The ODH says when the pandemic started, only PCR tests were available for diagnosing COVID-19. Once antigen tests were developed in the spring, the CDC issued guidance to allow for a positive antigen test to count as a probable case as long as additional criteria was met. This included either an epidemiological link to a known case of COVID-19, or symptoms of the coronavirus.

The ODH will now be adopting the CDC definitions with cases, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday.

On the ODH COVID-19 dashboard, users will be able to see total case counts, confirmed counts, and probable counts on the main dashboard. On the testing dashboard, you will be able to toggle between PCR-only, antigen-only, and combined testing volumes and positivity rates. Ohio will add these test results to our positivity calculation in the coming days.

According to ODH, there are 25,721 cases within the last 24 hours (including backlogged cases), 81 deaths, 657 hospitalizations and 67 ICU admissions.

There have been 510,018 cases, 7,103 deaths, 30,226 hospitalizations and 5,010 ICU admissions over the course of the pandemic.

341,008 have presumed recovered.

