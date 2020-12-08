Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 90-year-old man and a 76-year-old man have died. There have been 153 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

As of Tuesday, there are 6,767 total cases, which is 120 more than Monday.

There are 1,456 active cases.

46 additional people have recovered. Overall, there have been 5,158 recoveries.

