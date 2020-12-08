Advertisement

Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County

As of Tuesday, there are 6,767 total cases, which is 120 more than Monday.
As of Tuesday, there are 6,767 total cases, which is 120 more than Monday.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 90-year-old man and a 76-year-old man have died. There have been 153 total COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

As of Tuesday, there are 6,767 total cases, which is 120 more than Monday.

There are 1,456 active cases.

46 additional people have recovered. Overall, there have been 5,158 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to a reported shooting
UPDATE| Man dead after drive-by style shooting
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
UPDATE | Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson; will be open to public
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk

Latest News

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer explains West Virginia's COVID vaccine distribution plan.
West Virginia COVID vaccine preparations
Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Boyd County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Ky. COVID-19 | 3,114 new cases, 20 additional deaths
Funeral held for Officer Cassie Johnson.
Funeral held for CPD Officer Cassie Johnson