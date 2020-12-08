Advertisement

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion bathed in blue in honor of fallen officer

The West Virginia Governor's Mansion lights up blue in honor of Charleston police officer...
The West Virginia Governor's Mansion lights up blue in honor of Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following funeral services for Charleston police officer Cassie Johnson, blue lights shined bright at the West Virginia Governor’s Mansion as a tribute to Johnson’s sacrifice.

Officer Johnson was shot in the line of duty Tuesday, Dec. 3 while responding to a parking complaint. She passed away two days later.

Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all State-owned facilities in Kanawha County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk.

The mansion will be lit up until 9 p.m. Tuesday, the governor says.

During a briefing last Friday, Gov. Justice announced that he will expedite the West Virginia Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit, which provides a $100,000 payment to the beneficiary of law-enforcement personnel killed in the performance of their emergency response duties.

Monday the dome of the West Virginia Capitol Building was also illuminated in blue in tribute.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies respond to a reported shooting
UPDATE| Man dead after drive-by style shooting
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead
(AP Images)
UPDATE | All four lanes of US 23 reopen after fatal crash
Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty...
UPDATE | Funeral date set for Officer Cassie Johnson; will be open to public
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk

Latest News

Smoke seen Tuesday evening coming from a car wash business in Dunbar, West Virginia.
Fire reported at car wash
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer explains West Virginia's COVID vaccine distribution plan.
West Virginia COVID vaccine preparations
As of Tuesday, there are 6,767 total cases, which is 120 more than Monday.
Two COVID-19 deaths in Kanawha County
Two more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Boyd County