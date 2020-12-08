W.Va. prepares to distribute first COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in West Virginia at the beginning of next week.

On Tuesday, the FDA released its first evaluation of Pfizer’s vaccine ahead of a possible approval on Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice said the first delivery will include around 16,000 doses that will be given to people working on the frontline of the pandemic and people living and working in nursing homes.

“When you talk about across this nation right now, literally thousands of people are dying from this daily,” Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said. “To be able to get this moving and protect particularly vulnerable populations and make sure our health care system is stable so people that have other diseases, not COVID related who might not be able to get the appropriate care if we do not stabilize our health care system. This is probably the most important thing I have done in my service in the National Guard.”

Hoyer is leading the West Virginia National Guard’s vaccine distribution plan. The Guard is working with multiple other state agencies to begin giving vaccines within 24 hours of the first doses arriving at one of five distribution hubs across the state.

Thousands of state employees and local pharmacy staff are working together to give the shots, Hoyer said. The vaccines will be kept in freezers at the hubs and then transported to facilities where they will be used.

“We want to make sure emergency rooms, intensive care units and COVID wards are able to function,” Hoyer said. “So to be able to get staff who we can get quickly in the process of ensuring they are vaccinated, is going to be critical to ensuring the integrity of the health care system.”

Hoyer said half of the state’s 870 deaths have been in nursing homes, making it critical to provide the vaccine to residents and employees who could bring the virus into a facility through community spread.

“I think with what we are going to get from the Pfizer vaccine and what we will get from the Moderna vaccine, that we will be able to accomplish getting those populations taken care of,” Hoyer said. “If that reduces the number of fatalities significantly, and maintains the integrity of our health care system. Then if we get people to continue to wear masks and social distance, and so the things we ask them to do, we are going to turn around this current trajectory that we are on now.”

West Virginia will use a federal computer program to track who has been vaccinated and ensure they are scheduled to get their booster shot a couple of weeks later, Hoyer said. Hospitals and nursing homes will work with state agencies to handle paperwork, so people don’t have to worry about the process.

“They will be tracking the pharmacists and the pharmacies that will be working with us to constitute those doses,” Hoyer said. “Those individuals who will be receiving those vaccines, so that we know that John Smith and Sally Jones in another 21 days at this particular facility are going to have a booster shot to make sure they have completed the process.”

