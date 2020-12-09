17 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 17 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, this brings the county to 649 total cases overall.

There are 167 current active cases.

One person has died in connection to the virus. The health department says a person between 70 and 79 years old passed away. This is the 12th death associated with the virus in Meigs County.

In addition to cases, there was also another hospitalization as of Wednesday. 39 people have been put in the hospital in connection to the virus.

471 individuals have recovered.

