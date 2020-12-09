Advertisement

17 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in Meigs County

There are 167 current active cases.
There are 167 current active cases.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 17 cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, this brings the county to 649 total cases overall.

There are 167 current active cases.

One person has died in connection to the virus. The health department says a person between 70 and 79 years old passed away. This is the 12th death associated with the virus in Meigs County.

In addition to cases, there was also another hospitalization as of Wednesday. 39 people have been put in the hospital in connection to the virus.

471 individuals have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released
UPDATE| Three found, two missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 3,481 new COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 Ky. | 3,481 new cases, 16 more deaths
The West Virginia Power is one of 11 full-season Major League Baseball-affiliated minor league...
MLB keeps West Virginia Power in the dugout
Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
35 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County
Charleston, W.Va. police
Charleston Police Chief thanks city