31 COVID-19 deaths reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 31 people have died in connection to the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of December 9, 2020, there have been 1,250,368 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 58,462 total cases and 901 deaths.

The deaths include an 83-year old male from Wayne County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old male from Berkeley County, an 81-year old male from Wyoming County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 54-year old male from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Mineral County, an 83-year old female from Mineral County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, a 64-year old female from Mineral County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, a 49-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Gilmer County, an 89-year old female from Putnam County, an 80-year old male from Putnam County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from Hardy County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Ritchie County, and a 78-year old male from Wood County.

There are 20,059 active cases.

37,502 people have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (540), Berkeley (4,122), Boone (753), Braxton (154), Brooke (891), Cabell (3,581), Calhoun (92), Clay (170), Doddridge (152), Fayette (1,284), Gilmer (228), Grant (520), Greenbrier (721), Hampshire (516), Hancock (1,085), Hardy (441), Harrison (1,794), Jackson (834), Jefferson (1,677), Kanawha (6,599), Lewis (298), Lincoln (507), Logan (1,169), Marion (1,127), Marshall (1,570), Mason (705), McDowell (700), Mercer (1,617), Mineral (1,733), Mingo (1,075), Monongalia (3,796), Monroe (438), Morgan (387), Nicholas (455), Ohio (1,873), Pendleton (147), Pleasants (139), Pocahontas (281), Preston (903), Putnam (2,353), Raleigh (1,894), Randolph (837), Ritchie (219), Roane (223), Summers (307), Taylor (447), Tucker (207), Tyler (194), Upshur (587), Wayne (1,238), Webster (94), Wetzel (489), Wirt (144), Wood (3,248), Wyoming (907).

