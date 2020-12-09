35 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Wednesday.
Health department officials say the cases range from a 10-year-old girl to a 78-year-old man.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,453 total cases -- 590 for this month alone.
Recovered cases were at 1,158 on Wednesday.
There have been 33 total deaths.
