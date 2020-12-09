Advertisement

Accident shuts down lanes of I-77

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of I-77 in Kanawha County has been shut down due to an accident, according to metro 911.

Dispatchers say the crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 near the Haines Branch Road exit.

The southbound lanes are currently shut down, officials report.

No word on if anyone has been injured or how many vehicles were involved.

