Advertisement

Canadian health officials approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

By ROB GILLIES
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on its website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech is authorized.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-mile radius shelter-in-place is in effect Tuesday night after an explosion at the Chemours...
UPDATE | Water customers not impacted by chemical plant explosion in Kanawha County
The suspect has not been found.
UPDATE | Woman dead after drive-by shooting in Culloden; name released
Security video shows the driver keep going after hitting a man.
Security video captures hit-and-run at crosswalk
According to the company, the tests are now available at all Kroger Mid-Atlantic pharmacies....
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger
Aviation legend and West Virginia native Chuck Yeager has died.
Aviation legend Chuck Yeager dead

Latest News

Sheriff | Workers unaccounted for after collapse is reported at power plant
'Raining poop!': Apartment building tenants sweep animal waste off balcony in downtown Cleveland
The game was originally scheduled for Friday.
Marshall football game against Charlotte cancelled
FILE - Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, updates reporters at...
Biden seeks to counter doubters on pick for Pentagon chief