Charleston Police Chief thanks city

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Chief has issued a letter, thanking the city of Charleston.

Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says in part, “I am thankful for the folks of our great city and to all those who have recognized my leadership and offered commendation as I felt my way through this tragedy of losing my sister in blue, Patrolman Cassie Johnson. I cannot rightfully take credit for something that is so much larger than I.”

Chief Hunt went on to say, “the more I thought on this, the more I wanted to clear the air. Teamwork found in sports is the best way I know how to provide clarity. Even an average quarterback can win championships with an All-Pro line. The members of the Charleston Police Department are the best of the best and they provide the same quality protection you would expect from the greats that earned the All-Pro title. Keeping with the football analogy, Deputy Chief Scott Dempsey is the brilliant offensive coordinator who helps me read the plays and reminds me to look downfield. It may be my voice that sets us in motion, but is is through my team the work is done.”

The letter says, “support from the amazing people we serve has been phenomenal. Anyone who participated in sports in front of a crowd in their hometown has likely felt the chill of inspiration they give. Even though you may have just taken the hardest hit of your life and you must be helped to your feet by your teammates, you use the crowd’s energy. You feel it in you, their desire to persevere - you feel how they want you to win. With that, you walk back to the huddle with those who are battling their way down the field with you. You and your team come together, quickly develop a plan, and continue to push forward.”

“I have received praise for my words in the last seven days. This is tough to accept because I had to look to many for advice. I spoke with Chiefs, Sheriffs, and Colonels from all over as they reached out to offer their assistance and stand with us. Most importantly, I must credit God for helping me find the words. Psalm 32:8 says, ‘I will instruct thee and teach thee in the way which thou shalt go: I will guide thee with mine eye.’ Those who know me well know my background and education are not in line with communication. I thank you all just the same, but please know I did not do it alone.”

Chief Hunt writes, “Charleston, you are the inspirational energy we needed to get back on our feet after this tremendous blow. We have rallied together, and we are ready to push forward to make the city we serve proud.”

