COVID-19 Ky. | 3,481 new cases, 16 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 3,481 new COVID-19 cases.

The governor also reported 16 additional deaths.

Despite the increases, Beshear said the rate of new infections is slowing. He said Kentuckians’ sacrifices are starting to pay off.

The positivity rate Wednesday was 9.23%.

Since the pandemic started last spring, there have been 2,118 deaths throughout Kentucky.

