Crews battle Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home caught fire in Charleston early Wednesday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of 7th Ave. Heavy smoke was showing when firefighters arrived on scene.

The home is not abandoned, but it’s unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported, and no one was found inside the home.

Firefighters say the fire is suspicious, but have not said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.